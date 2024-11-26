Crews respond to oil well fire at General Motors proving ground in Milford

The Brief Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at the Milford Proving Grounds Footage from SkyFOX showed firefighters spraying foam on two large metal tanks on the west side of the facility General Motors owns the land and uses it to test their cars and trucks



Crews are responding to reports of an explosion at the General Motors proving grounds in Milford where the automaker tests its cars and trucks.

Footage from SkyFOX showed firefighters spraying foam onto two major metal tanks on the west side of the MPG.

GM said in a statement it was aware of the incident and that no one was hurt.

"We are aware of an incident at the Milford Proving Ground involving one of the oil wells located on GM property. Thankfully, no one was injured, and no facilities were damaged. GM fire crews are on the scene and have the incident under control," the statement read. "Local fire departments are standing by if needed. We will continue to monitor the situation."

It's unclear what caused the oil well to catch fire, but reports of a loud boom in Milford were reported in the area.

Several fire rigs were spotted in the area and on the side street of the proving grounds.

Crews put out a fire at the General Motors proving grounds in Milford.

The proving grounds arte located off of General Motors Road, south of M-59.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details