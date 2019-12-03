Genesee and Saginaw Counties warn of possible hepatitis A exposure from KFC food service worker

Two Michigan health departments are warning any customers who visited one of two KFCs in mid-Michigan counties may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

County health departments from Genesee and Saginaw have confirmed a food service worker employed at a KFC in Grand Blanc Township and in Birch Run had been carrying the disease while working at the establishments. The worker was employed at the KFC at 9230 Birch Run between Nov. 14-16 and the Grand Blanc KFC between Nov. 20-26.

The health departments are recommending anyone who consumed food or drink from either establishment during those dates has not been vaccinated for hepatitis A or has a sudden onset of any symptoms from the disease should contact their doctor. An infection of the liver and caused by a virus, it's usually spread when someone doesn't wash their hands properly after using a bathroom and before preparing or touching food.

Symptoms to watch out for include abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, headache, dark urine, and/or vomiting. Typically, yellowing of skin and eyes will follow - known also as jaundice. Those infected will start to see these symptoms appear from 14-50 days after exposure. A hepatitis A vaccination can prevent the disease if given within 14 days of exposure.

For those that may have been exposed at either location during those time periods, it's key to get vaccinated to prevent the disease from spreading further. The Genesee County Health Department will host a special clinic at their Burton branch during these times:

Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 4-7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec, 5 from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

The Saginaw County Health Department will host immunization clinics at 1600 N Michigan Ave in Saginaw by appointment during these times: