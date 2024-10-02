Genesee County inmate attacks comfort dog inside jail

article

Security cameras inside the Genesee County Jail captured an inmate assaulting a comfort dog as the animal made her rounds visiting with inmates and workers last week.

Video showed the 13-month-old dog, Josie, walking around a room where inmates were lying down and appeared to be reading on Sept. 24. When she walked up to Romello Maxwell, 27, he punched the small dog in the head, knocking her down.

Josie suffered a concussion and had a scrape on her eye. She spent 1 ½ days in an emergency vet for the injuries because there were fears that she may have suffered a brain bleed. Josie is OK now.

"It broke my heart when I watched this video," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. "We charged the gentleman as harshly as possible under Michigan law."

Maxwell, who is in jail for assault, has been charged with killing or torturing animals. If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison.

"I don't think the laws in Michigan are strong enough to protect our furry friends," Leyton said, noting that Maxwell had assaulted a person the same way, he could spend up to life in prison for assault with intent to murder.

Watch the assault below. (WARNING: The video contains disturbing content.)