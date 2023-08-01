Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson not ruling out 2026 run for governor

It is still August 2023 and next year, we have a Presidential Election to get through, but the Genesee County Sheriff thinks he could be a good candidate for Governor of Michigan in 2026.

In three years, Governor Gretchen Whitmer can't run again. That could lead the door wide open for a bevy of candidates from both parties including the current Secretary of State. Jocelyn Benson, Royal Oak Senator Mallory McMorrow, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan are already among the headliners that could be considered.

While Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is not announcing his candidacy, he confesses it's something that could happen.

"I think you're going to see a lot of people say ‘I could lead the state post-Gretchen Whitmer – she has done a great job – and one of them could be Mike Duggan," he said.

When asked if one could be you, he left the door open. "It could."

The sheriff is very coy about admitting his interest which started about two years ago. He's opting for a ‘first-things-first’ agenda.

First - run for re-election as sheriff in 2024.

Second, he's also working with legislative leaders to get the pet abuser registry up for a statewide vote in 2024.

So if those things happen, are his eyes on 2026?

"I will answer it this way: I never turn down opportunities to help people," Swanson said. "So wherever I can go to influence the most amount of people, and I can have a small part in that, that's my goal."

Does that sound like a guy running for governor?