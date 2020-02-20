Get 29% off Jet's Pizza to celebrate the Leap Year

article

We've got some extra time on our hands this year with it being a Leap Year, and Jet's Pizza is hoping you celebrate with them.

Jet's will be offering 29% off all its menu-priced items on Saturday, Feb. 29.

You can use the promo for any pizza combination, including Jet's signature 8 Corner Pizza, tangy BBQ Chicken specialty pizza or even the carb-conscious Cauliflower Crust pizza.

The deal is available by ordering online, though. But you can select pick up or delivery. Use the code LEAP.

Jet's Pizza is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas.

Jet's Pizza, based in Sterling Heights, Michigan, was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts. Jet's has now grown to more than 380 stores in 20 states.

To order online or find a Jet's Pizza near you, visit www.jetspizza.com.