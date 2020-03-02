Get your fish fry fix at Bet and Jessie's in Redford Twp

During this Lenten season, many are in search of new options for their Friday fish fry. But there's no need to wait until the end of the week for this one.

Bet and Jessie's Fish and Chips in Redford Township is known for their cod dinners.

Josh Landon takes us there in this episode of Nosh with Josh. You can watch in the video player above.

In addition to their well-known cod dinners, they also have perch as well as all the other traditional fish fry fixin's - cole slaw, French fries, mac 'n' cheese, etc.

As for the cod vs. perch dinner - Josh votes for the cod.

You can check out Bet and Jessie's at 27206 Grand River Avenue in Redford Township, just south of Eight Mile. They're open every day from 11 a.m . - 10 p.m.