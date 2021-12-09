Getting warmer for Friday, while Saturday brings some wind

Hello gang.



The rest of Thursday night, cloudy, brisk and cool with some spotty flurries or sprinkles - and a low of 33.

On Friday: Increasing clouds, good chance for wet weather through the evening and overnight with a high of 48.

High wind watch for Saturday with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Some power outages are likely. There will also be a chance for an early morning shower with a high of 57.

For Sunday: Lots of sun, breezy and cooler with a high of 44.

Monday: Sunny and dry with a high of 47.

Enjoy,

-Luterman

