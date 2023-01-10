Ghost gun found in stolen car out of Eastpointe after teen driver fled police

article

A teen driver seen speeding late Monday night was later arrested and found in possession of a firearm without a serial number.

The gun was found during a search of the vehicle after the teen crashed in Mount Clemens.

Michigan State Police troopers were on patrol in eastbound I-696 when they spotted a Kia sedan speeding. A check of the car's license plate showed it had recently been stolen out of Eastpointe. The incident happened around 11:40 p.m.

When police tried to stop the speeding car, the driver fled.

Police gave pursuit from 696 onto I-94, where the driver eventually crashed into a row of landscaping blocks, according to police on Twitter.

The suspect then ran from the vehicle and have a brief chase before being taken into custody. While searching the suspect's car, police located a 9mm "ghost" gun. Ghost guns are a new kind of firearm that's assembled by a private individual.

MORE: Suspect in teen rape who was beaten by family has long rap sheet, arrest warrant from November

Often times the guns are made from 3D printed materials and put together using instructions. They are untraceable and unserialized.

The suspect in this case, a 17-year-old male from Mount Clemens, was on probation for concealed carry weapon charge out of Wayne County. He was jailed at the Macomb Juvenile Center.