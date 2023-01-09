Suspect in teen rape who was beaten by family has long rap sheet, arrest warrant from November

The man beaten by an angry mob after he allegedly raped a teen girl - is now facing charges for that alleged crime.

Kahari Wright, 37, was booked on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor, home invasion and a non-fatal shooting. In his mugshot, he is sporting some of the same bruises Detroit Police say he got in this beat down captured on cellphone video.

Police say 12th Precinct detectives are investigating the assault on Wright, allegedly carried out by the young victim’s family. 7 Mile Radio gave FOX 2 video of the attack.

FOX 2 found that Wright had an arrest warrant against him way back in mid-November. Which begs the question - why was he on the streets to begin with.

Court records show charges of home invasion, assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and weapons charges - all from October 29th of last year.

Sources say that mid-November arrest warrant could have kept Wright behind bars had he been cuffed and lodged.

FOX 2 asked Wayne County prosecutors what happened and received this response: "You would need to ask the Detroit police why he wasn’t picked up after the warrant was signed by WCPO."

So FOX 2 asked Detroit police. A spokesperson says they are checking with the folks who handle patrols to see what went wrong and why Wright wasn’t captured.

Kahari Wright



