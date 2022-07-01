Free shuttles added at Belle Isle Park in Detroit

article

Parking won't be an issue next time you visit Belle Isle Park, thanks to free shuttles.

The Michigan Department of Transportation contracted with Detroit Bus Company to add free shuttle service four days a week.

From noon until 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, park at the paddock area near the Scott Fountain and take a bus to busier areas of the island that may be harder to park near, such as the beach. The DNR said ample parking will be available near the fountain.

