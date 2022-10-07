Gibraltar border agents thwart child abduction out of Flat Rock

article

A child was safely returned to its family after being abducted in Flat Rock earlier this week, authorizes said.

Border patrol agents from Gibraltar became instrumental in the child's recovery after they heard reports of police in Flat Rock pursuing a vehicle driven by an armed suspect. According to U.S. Border Patrol agents, the scene unfolded in the late morning of Oct. 5.

"Our strong, established partnerships allowed for seamless communication and quick resolution to this dangerous situation. I am amazed every day by the work of Border Patrol agents and our partners to protect our communities," said Detroit Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley."

While monitoring a local police scanner, agents became aware of the police chase. The suspect had allegedly abducted a child using a handgun. The child's mother had also been assaulted during the kidnapping.

During the pursuit, a Flat Rock Police Department vehicle became disabled and there were no other law enforcement available, a release from border patrol agents said. After ensuring the officer in the disabled car was okay, the agents located the suspect vehicle.

When they arrived, they noticed two people that were sitting in a different vehicle stopped behind the suspect car. The individual sitting in the passenger seat was holding an infant. Agents identified the individual as the suspect.

In coordination with Wyandotte police and Michigan State Police, the border agents helped take both people into custody without incident. After questioning, police said the second person at the scene was a Good Samaritan who thought he was merely helping a stranded driver. They released him afterwards.

The suspect was charged with kidnappings, fleeing and eluding, and child endangerment.