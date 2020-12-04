Gift ideas for the homeowner or DIYer in your life from Jill of All Trades

This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us some of her favorite gift ideas for the homeowner or do-it-yourselfer in your life. The first few would make great stocking stuffers.

Right out of the gate, this first product would be useful in nearly any household. Jill first found them at the home show and then ordered them two more times!

It’s a neat little product called Gripstics. They seal nearly any bag easily. They’re sleek, durable and do a better job than chip clips, and they’ll save you a ton of money on storage bags. They come in multiple sizes and they’re dishwasher safe. Packages range from $5 - $20. You can find them at Gripstic.com.

Another one of Jill’s favorites is the Gordon folding razor knife from Harbor Freight. Jill says it’s super handy.

She’s got several of them around the house and workshop. They’re nicely designed, easy to swap out blades, and safer to throw in your pocket than the old-style razor knives. Another great feature, says Jill, is that they come in bright colors, so they’re easy to find in your workshop, toolbox, or kitchen drawer. And, they’re a bargain at only 6 bucks!

A great gift for any handy person, construction person, or hands-in-the-dirt person is a great pair of leather work gloves. There are many brands that make nice ones. You can find them at any hardware store or big box home improvement store and they should only set you back about 10 or 15 dollars. Jill keeps multiple pairs of them around the house and shop.

Advertisement

A great tape measure comes in handy in so many instances around the house. Jill keeps several in various drawers around the house and in her shop, but one of her favorites is a new Stanley LeverLock Fat Max that has a magnetized end. It makes it easier to get accurate measurements when you’re working alone. The magnet at the tip is super strong, so it really holds and the markings on the tape are large and easy to read. You’ll find it at many hardware and big-box home improvement stores. A 25-foot one will run about $20.00.

An item that Jill considers a must-have is a great flashlight, and her favorite is this Energizer rechargeable flashlight that she found at Target. It is super sturdy, blazingly bright, has multiple light settings (high, low, flash) and is rechargeable via a mini USB. This one will run you about $34, and Jill says it’s well worth it. In fact, she wants at least one more for her house.

Now for the higher-end stuff…

One of Jill’s favorite buys this year is her DeWalt battery powered brushless drill/driver. It does double duty as a screwdriver and a power drill. It’s got a torque adjustment to keep you from stripping screws, an LED light, so that you can see what you’re working on, and the battery lasts a really long time. Plus, the model that Jill got (DCD777 C2) is scaled a little smaller, so it’s easier to hold and fits in tighter spaces than some of the larger ones. Jill paid about $160.00 for hers (with carrying case, charger and 2 batteries), but the prices have come down on them. You can find them now at multiple retail outlets and online for around 100 dollars.

Last, but not least, the best gift that Jill received this year was a Makita battery-powered yard duo of a leaf blower and weed whip that run off of an 18 volt battery. They have variable speeds, they’re relatively quiet, no motor to start, no fumes to deal with, no cord to drag around. They’re light and easy to use. They’ve made yard maintenance at Jill’s house SO much easier. Both tools, plus battery and charger, run about $280.

PROJECT RATING: Super Easy!

To watch Jill walk you through the products, just click on the video player above.