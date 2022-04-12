Gilbert Gottfried, actor and comedian, dies after illness

Actor and stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67, according to a family statement posted on Twitter Tuesday.

Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," the family posted. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children."

"Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor," the statement continued.

Actor Jason Alexander also posted a tribute saying, "Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily."

Gottfried recently weighed in on the Oscars when actor Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock before receiving the Academy Award for best actor.

"Which is the worst crime here?" Gottfried said in an interview with The Associated Press. "Chris Rock being physically assaulted? Or Chris Rock making a joke? That’s it, pure and simple. He made a joke."

Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian's comedian, as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes.

He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and with a brief stint in the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in the 1980s.

Gottfried also did frequent voice work for children's television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney's "Aladdin."

"Gilbert's brand of humor was brash, shocking and frequently offensive, but the man behind the jokes was anything but," Gottfried's friend and podcast co-host Frank Santopadre said in a statement. "Those who loved and him were fortunate enough to share his orbit knew a person who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childlike sense of playfulness and wonder."

Gottfried’s unscripted, off-color monologue during the 43rd annual Emmy awards in 1991 left show officials struggling to develop policies to keep it from happening again. Gottfried’s routine involved sexual humor and was seen live on the East Coast but cut from tape-delayed broadcasts in later time zones.

The Associated Press contributed.


