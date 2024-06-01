Girl, 15, missing from Pontiac

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help locating a Pontiac High School student who has been missing since Thursday.

Kallie Williams, 15, was last seen Thursday at the high school where she was marked present during the day in all her classes.

Her mother told detectives Kallie never returned home from school and her family had not seen her since.

Kallie has no known family in the area and is new to Pontiac. She is 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing gray khaki shorts and a black zip-up jacket. The mother told detectives she was recently disciplined after her parents found a vape pen on her. It was reported that Kallie asked some acquaintances from school if she could stay at their home and the request was denied.

Detectives checked the homes of other friends looking for Kallie without success.

Anyone who may have seen Kallie or know where she is should call the Sheriff’s Office at 248- 858-4950.