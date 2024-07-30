Give the Gift of Life: Hilary Golston's mother battles kidney disease, shares her story

The CDC says awareness about chronic kidney disease is very low. More than 35 million adults - or one in seven in the United States, has CKD - but nine in 10 with the disease, don't know they have it.

It is in stages and it can only be managed by dialysis or kidney transplant to keep patients alive.

Joining FOX 2's Hilary Golston in studio is her mother Denise Gray-Boddie, living with in-stage CKD and also Doctor Silas Norman from Gift of Life Michigan.

Gray-Boddie, spoke about what it's like to live with CKD in her wait for a kidney donation, while Dr. Norman talked about Gift of Life Michigan.

Watch the video to learn more. For more on Gift of Life Michigan GO HERE.

Denise Gray Boddie suffers from chronic kidney disease, is in need of a transplant. Inset: Gray-Boddie's daughter, our own Hilary Golston.



