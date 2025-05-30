Gleaners cereal Drive kicks off at Children's Hospital

Detroit Children’s Hospital of Michigan has teamed up with Gleaners Food Bank collecting boxes of cereal for kids.

All of the cereal collected Friday until June 7 is part of the 15th annual "Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive."

"You don’t have to have a refrigerator," said Pamela Taurence, Children's Hospital of Michigan. "You don’t have to have a stove you can eat cereal at any time of the day."

To kick off the week-long fundraising event, hospital staff dressed up in silly costumes with singing and dancing.

The chief medical officer even took a pie to the face, all in good fun to raise awareness about children’s hunger.

"We worry about hunger in the summer. a lot of kids benefit from school lunches," said Dr. Rudolph Valentini. "They don’t get those same benefits in the summer."

The goal is to collect enough boxes of cereal to provide one-and-a-half million servings.

Fun and games — laughter and camaraderie - and to top it off, a cereal eating contest with a pretty dramatic finish.