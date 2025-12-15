Gleaners Food Bank awarded $20K after Good Day Detroit wins Gardner White's Twinkle Town

The Gleaners Food Bank provides shelf-stable food to almost 350 pantries across Southeast Michigan. This year, as more families seek help and support, the food bank is pushing to make sure anyone who needs help this holiday season, gets what they need.

FOX 2 is a proud partner of Gleaners Food Bank for years. We're also a supporter of Gardner White's Twinkle Town, the yearly tree decorating contest that raises $10,000 for charity. Shoppers cast their votes for any of the dozens of trees entered into the contest.

This year, FOX 2's Good Day Detroit decorated the tree and pleaded for weeks for votes.

Metro Detroiters came through. Out of roughly 50,000 votes, 18,000 were in favor of Good Day Detroit.

That gave us the winning tree in the competition this year. Our charity, Gleaners Food Bank would receive the $10,000 from Gardner-White.

Gardner White CEO Rachel Stewart surprised Gleaners with the announcement as Gleaners CEO Angela Moloney was on Good Day Detroit.

But there's more. The tree won last week, and happened to land on a double your donation day!

Thanks to Kroger and other vendors, that $10,000 donation is now $20,000!

What you can do:

Gleaners hosts Double Your Donation Days throughout the year but you can donate at any time. Check out Gleaners site here for details.