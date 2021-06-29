Gleaner's Food Bank, other resources available to flood victims

It only took hours for enough rain to fall to damage hundreds of homes and affect the livelihoods of thousands of people. But cleaning up will take much longer.

In Dearborn, state Rep. Abdullah Hamoud compartmentalized the issues. "Address the immediate concern - how can people get water out of their basement and pull the waste out?"

Evidence of that process now litters the streets of Dearborn. Piles six feet high of damaged toys and water-soaked clothes awaited to be picked up and thrown out after flooding submerged the basements of houses in the city.

There was a similar story in Detroit's Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood, which is no stranger to flooding. They see waterlogged basements every year.

But that hasn't deterred the anger from many fed up with the same disaster striking every year.

"When is the city going to do something about the infrastructure of our water department? and they tell us a pump failed. That’s not doing us any good. Not at all," Jacqueline Richmond said.

"I've been crying all day, I'm sorry. I'm just really emotional right now because this is just terrible and the city don't seem to care." Many see shades of 2014 flooding when days of constant rain flooded tens of thousands of homes in Metro Detroit.

The city acknowledged the problem Monday, but warned residents that no sewerage system is designed to handle the amount of rain that fell in one night like last Friday.

"This was a global warming issue that caused a capacity issue that has to be fixed," said Gary Brown, the head of Detroit's Water and Sewerage Department.

Some refuge from the flooding will come in the next few years in the form of $800 million in system improvements. That includes a stormwater project in Rouge Park.

But as for immediate refuge, emergency resources are available to victims.

In Dearborn, Gleaners Food Bank will be offering supplies to residents from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. That's located at 15801 Michigan Avenue.

There are other resources available as well. An emergency hotline has been set up with Detroit a 313-267-8000. The Red Cross has shelter options in Detroit at the Butzel Family Center and in Ann Arbor at Pioneer High School.

People can also call 2-1-1, the state's emergency hotline that helps residents get connected to necessary resources.