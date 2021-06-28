Severe weather that brought floodwaters to Metro Detroit will recede throughout the week, even as more rain is expected in the coming days.

Homes, freeways, and everything in between got a bit of everything from the weekend weather. The severity of the storm has escalated into disaster declarations by the city of Detroit and Wayne County.

The governor is expected to provide an update on Monday about the status of the emergency, FOX 2 will stream on Facebook and on our site. So will groups like FEMA.

Here are other resources that flood victims can use.

Emergency hotlines and FEMA update

The Federal Emergency Management Administration will be providing an update to victims at 5 p.m. Monday.

FEMA will be available along with the City of Detroit Department of Neighborhoods.

The city is using a hotline to collect information that will be used for claims when disaster relief funds are available. If you were impacted by flooding, call 313-267-8000.

To join the meeting, call 313-626-6799 or 346-248-779 and use the meeting ID 363 140 9738.

You can also join via Zoom here. Use the meeting ID 363-140-9738.

Red Cross

The Red Cross has opened two shelters for residents in Metro Detroit that have been affected by flooding. One is in Detroit and the other is in Ann Arbor.

Detroit - Butzel Family Center, located at 7737 Kercheval St. Detroit 48214

Ann Arbor - Pioneer High School, 601 W Stadium Blvd. Ann Arbor 48103

Victims in need of shelter can also contact 1-800 Red-Cross.

Whitmer and Duggan speak

Both the Michigan governor and Detroit mayor plan to speak at separate press conferences Monday with updates for constituents. FOX 2 will stream both on our website.

Gretchen Whitmer will be at a press event in Detroit at 12:40 p.m. She'll be near the I-94 overpass where flooding occurred alongside Michigan State Police Emergency Response Coordinators.

Whitmer will then Mike Duggan at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters for a 3:30 p.m. update. He'll be joined alongside Gary Brown, the director of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department. The DWSD chief engineer and director of public works will also be there.

MI 2-1-1

The state hotline to connect people with all kinds of resources can be contacted at 2-1-1.

The free service connects residents with help and answers about emergencies. People can dial 2-1-1 or 844-875-9211, text their zip code to 898211, or live chat with someone online.

Learn more here.

Housing Counseling Resources

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority has an array of housing counseling resources available.

A PDF about assistance for people that need help with their home can learn more here.

Flood insurance

The state also has resources for flood insurance as well.

Learn more about what the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services provides here.