Volunteers step up to help Dearborn residents impacted by flooding

Flooding hit Dearborn hard over the weekend.

As waters rose overnight Friday into Saturday, Rep. Abdullah Hamoud, who was dealing with his own flooding issues, started putting a plan to help people.

"Address the immediate concern -- How can people get water out of their basement and pull the waste out?" he said.

He posted a form on Facebook for people impacted by flooding to fill out. It will be shared with FEMA to assess the damage.

Related: Stranger saves dogs from drowning after floodwaters fill basement of Grosse Pointe Farms home

Hammoud then set out to help people.

"He was here not even in 45 minutes with his team," Hanadi Chamander said.

For three days, four teams of volunteers have visited 120 homes, doing whatever they can to assist others.

More: Resources available for flood victims in Metro Detroit

More volunteers are needed, though.

"If you want to get involved, come to social media A.HamoudMi – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter. Fill out the volunteer form and we will send you out to a team," Hammoud said.

Advertisement

He also hopes he can use his influence as a state representative to make sure severe flooding doesn't happen again.