GLWA lifts boil advisory for remaining 7 counties after last week's line break

article

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) has lifted the Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for the remaining 7 communities impacted by the main break at their Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.

The GLWA said system pressures have stabilized, and water quality testing has been completed and met regulations within the regional transmission and local distribution system.

The communities that had the advisory should still take advised steps before using their water.

The Precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been lifted from these 7 communities:

The Village of Almont

Bruce Township

Burtchville Township

Imlay City

City of Rochester

Shelby Township

Washington Township

The advisory has also been lifted for the industrial park in Romeo that was impacted. One business in Greenwood remains under the Precautionary Boil Water Advisory.

The GLWA recommends the 7 communities follow these steps before using their water:

Remove the faucet aerator screen and slowly run cold water for 5 minutes. Then, reinstall the aerator.

Dispose of all ice cubes made during the advisory and run the ice maker for 24 hours. Make and discard the first 3 batches of ice; the 4th should be safe to consume

Clear hot water tanks and heaters by only running hot water through faucets and flush until the water runs cool (15 minutes for a household with a 40-gallon hot water tank; 30 minutes for a hot water tank larger than 40 gallons)

Replace water filters after flushing the water in refrigerators, faucets, pitchers, under the sink, etc

Click here for a full list of recommendations by the GLWA.

The line break site is still being worked on and is still expected to be repaired in three weeks (by September 3). The damaged part of the pipe is being removed this weekend and the new pipe will be delivered on Tuesday, August 23.

The GLWA said if there's another significant pressure drop during the repair, another Boil Water Advisory could be issued.

Outdoor water usage should still be limited in the 23 initially impacted communities.

The cause of the break is still under investigation.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates

READ MORE: GLWA water main break: Damaged pipe to be removed on Saturday