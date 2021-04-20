GM provides some employees with choice to work remotely, return to office

Some General Motors employees will have the choice of whether they want to return to the office or keep working remotely.

GM, like many other businesses, shifted its operations to allow employees to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Work Appropriately policy will allow teams to determine whether salaried employees will work from home or in person. While some jobs cannot be performed remotely, many employees likely will remain remote.

"I've found people with kids I think are having a really hard time right now and I definitely feel for them," said Miranda Steinhauser, a creative designer for GM. "For somebody like me, I have just blossomed in this environment."

There are concerns, however, about how working remotely will impact other businesses.

GM designer Miranda Steinhauser.

Advertisement

Watch the video to learn more.