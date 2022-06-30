GM, UAW reach tentative agreement just before strike was set to begin

General Motors and the United Auto Workers reached a tentative agreement Thursday morning to avoid a strike.

Subsidiary workers at several plants were set to begin striking at 10 a.m. if a deal was not reached.

Read more news about the auto industry here.

GM released a statement just before that deadline:

"General Motors and the UAW have reached a tentative agreement for GM Subsystems Manufacturing LLC employees. The UAW will now focus on the ratification process. We won’t be discussing details of the tentative agreement until the ratification process is complete."