Go inside beautiful Detroit homes during Palmer Woods Home Holiday Tours

article

See inside Detroit homes during Palmer Woods Home Holiday Tours.

Five homes will be open for guests to see their architecture, while a soirée will be held at a sixth home Dec. 3. Door-to-door shuttles to each home start at the 12th Precinct Police Station at 1441 W. Seven Mile Rd.

The soirée will include live music, food, and alcoholic beverages.

Tickets for just the tour are $75. Tickets for both the tour and soirée are $150. Get them quick – only one soirée time slot remains. Buy tickets here.

Homes on the tour:

A grand, light-filled 1923 Tudor Revival designed by architect Alvin E. Harley, which has been lovingly restored and retains its magnificent original features throughout;

A stunning 1917 Tudor Revival home, newly renovated with tasteful design and modern conveniences;

A stately English Country Cottage in the Tudor Revival style, designed in 1924 by the Frazer-Couzens Building Company, with elegant interior spaces and a newly renovated kitchen;

A beautiful home built in 1928 by William J. Malloy, a classic Tudor Revival home with a comfortable, cottagey feel while boasting extensive original architectural elements;

A mid-century home built in 1953, fabulously decorated with furnishings of the era, with original design elements and a basement that has been transformed into an elaborate tiki lounge;

Soirée Home: A handsome 1925 estate designed by architect Clarence E. Day, and built for owner of the Detroit Tigers, Walter O. Briggs and family, featuring original details throughout.