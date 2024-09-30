In Goff we trust: Lions QB plays perfect in 42-29 win over Seahawks on MNF

Quarterback Jared Goff shined brightest on the Monday Night Football stage tonight, leading the Lions past the Seahawks 42-29 at Ford Field.

Kerby Joseph picked off quarterback Geno Smith in the end zone to seal the win for the Lions at 3-1. Goff completed a career-best 18-of-18 for 292 yards and two touchdowns - while catching a third score on a double pass from Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Lions avenged a 37-31 loss last season which came in Week 2 at home as well as five previous losses in total. The Lions now get their bye week for Week 5 before heading to Dallas for a Week 6 date against the Cowboys Oct. 13.

But the Lions signal caller wasn't the lone offensive star - St. Brown, added a touchdown catch on a toe-tapping thing of beauty falling out of bounds on six catches for 45 yards.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs added two touchdown runs - both in the second quarter - and 78 yards with both scores in the second quarter - leading to a 21-7 halftime lead,

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 30: Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Ford Field on September 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Seahawks, which rolled into Detroit 3-0, took their first loss. Seattle didn't make it easy - rallying with a big second half led by Smith and running back Kenneth Walker III.

Smith passed for a career-high 395 yards and one touchdown. Walker, the former Michigan State star, had three touchdowns and 80 yards rushing.

David Montgomery added 40 yards rushing with a touchdown and 40 yards receiving.

Receiver Jameson WIlliams scored on a highlight-reel 70-yard touchdown catch, as well.