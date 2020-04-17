Good News Only: Above and beyond teacher keeps choir students encouraged with musical messages of love amid pandemic

Everyone knows how big of a lasting imprint that teachers can have on their students, but one teacher is going above and beyond the call of duty to keep her students feeling loved.

In this edition of Good News Only, our positive news segment featuring the heroes of our communities, we introduce you to Sarah Stockton, the choir teacher at Walled Lake Western High.

Her student Aidan Kamen emailed us about how much she was doing to keep their spirits up in a time of anxiousness and uncertainty, including singing to them on video. Watch the video player above to check out her messages.

“It made me feel like there wasn’t so much negativity in the world and that we can still look for a more positive aspect in hard times,” Aiden said.

“It really makes me feel loved and like I’m being thought of because quarantine has been really hard for some of us, including myself, and it’s really hard to not being able to see friends and family that we’re used to seeing everyday,” said Reilly Niedzinski, one of Ms. Stockton’s other students.

Some teachers just go above and beyond the call of duty.

“It’s really nice to know that my teacher is there for me if I ever need to talk or if I’m feeling more sad than usual,” Riley said. “I’m really thankful for her.”

