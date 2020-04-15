Woodhaven artist brightens up neighborhood with stunning chalk drawings

article

Imagine getting your socially distanced exercise in and seeing something amazing on the sidewalk.

Rebecca of Woodhaven, Michigan is brightening up her community with incredible chalk drawings.

She's created things like a message of thanks to the Woodhaven Fire Department, some inspiring Easter drawings, some fun Easter messages too, and much more throughout her community. You can see her drawings in the video player above.

Sharing her love of art, she’s also holding virtual coloring contests for fun prizes. Kids can print out the drawings, color them, and submit them online.

In these gloomy times, it's some much-needed brightness.

Want to highlight an unsung hero in your community? Know somebody doing great things that deserves some recognition? Want to share how you're staying positive with your family during these tough times?

Good News Only is FOX 2's new, positive news only series. While facts and information is important during these times, and we are proud to provide those for you, this is a chance to take a break, and learn about all the good happening right now as our Metro Detroit community steps up.

Let’s spread happiness as we fight this battle together. Send your story with as much video and pictures as possible to wjbkwebteam@foxtv.com.