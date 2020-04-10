Good News Only: Want to highlight a hero? Have some positive news you want to share? Send it to FOX 2

With everything that’s going on right now, it’s time to share some Good News Only.

Each day as this country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, we are flooded with news, numbers, and facts about this virus. This information is incredibly important, and FOX 2 is proud to be your resource to keep you informed, healthy, and safe.

But amid all the heaviness, the Metro Detroit community is stepping up in a way they may never have before. Neighbors are helping neighbors, strangers are helping strangers. There are so many people in the community spreading positivity in these tough times, and FOX 2 wants to tell their stories.

Introducing Good News Only. These short stories will feature happy stories, heroes among us, messages of hope, and will do their best to make you smile. But we need your help.

Do you know a hero who should be thanked? Is your 75-year-old neighbor sewing masks by hand for the hospitals? Is your cousin a veterinarian making sure our furry friends are taken care of? Are you having fun with your kids building forts in the living room, or drawing messages of love and hope on the sidewalk? Is your family doing a fun activity to stay engaged? Have you celebrated an anniversary, or had an at-home date night with your sweetheart? What are you doing during this quarantine to stay positive?

Let’s spread happiness as we fight this battle together. Send your story with as much video and pictures as possible to wjbkwebteam@foxtv.com.

It’s time to take a break for a minute and share some good news -- Good News Only.