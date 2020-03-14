GOP Chairwoman tested for COVID-19 in Michigan after showing ‘flu-like symptoms’

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has been tested for coronavirus in Michigan.

According to a statement released Saturday from RNC Communication Director Michael Ahrens, McDaniel went to the hospital after she began experiencing a fever and flu-like symptoms. Flu and strep tests were administrated and came back negative.

From there, her doctor determined a test for COVID-19 was necessary given her symptoms, Ahrens said.

Currently, McDaniel is waiting for results, and out of caution, health officials are contacting everyone she may have had contact with in recent days.

Upon doctors’ advice, she and her family are self-quarantining at their home.

