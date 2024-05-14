Gordie Howe bridge 85 feet short from being connected as 2025 finish line comes into focus

There are just 85 feet left to finish at the Gordie Howe International Bridge — getting ready to close the gap between Michigan and Canada.

The bridge cost $6.1 billion and will span 1.5 miles in total — at least half a mile of that is suspended above the Detroit River.

"Really, it’s been so exciting to watch this project and watch these segments be added and get closer and closer," said Heather Grondin, chief of relations of Detroit Bridge Authority. "As we close that connection it’s very exciting for everyone."

It will also connect I-75 to Highway 401 in Ontario, creating a new main artery from the US to Canada.

"The movement of trade through this corridor is the very reason we’re building this bridge," she said. "To ensure that trade can move as efficiently and effectively between Ontario and Michigan."

The last two sections of the bridge are expected to be installed within four to six weeks, and don't worry about the ends of the bridge lining up — these engineers are on top of it.

"There’s been no more than 100-150 millimeters of deviation as they were coming. they were targeting each other all the way across," said David Henderson, CEO of Bridging North America.

Once the connection is complete, the celebration won't last long — there will still be about a year’s work to be done including internal maintenance, fire protection, communications, electrical work — and beyond.

"And the bridge itself is just one of four mega projects for the whole program," Henderson said. "We’ve got the I-75 interchange. we’ve got the points of entry for the us and Canadian sides. But the bridge is the focal point."

The towers are 722 feet in the air - that’s about how tall the Renaissance Center is.

FOX 2: "What’s it like working so high up?"

"To be honest I was afraid of heights when I first came out," said Jayne Griffor, labor Foreman. "I’ve gotten over that. It’s exhilarating being up there. It’s amazing views of the City and Downriver, it’s great."

Griffor is a labor foreman — she and thousands of workers have made steady progress to build what will be the 10th-longest cable-stayed bridge in the world.

"This has been a long day coming, to get up there and to the end and see the Canadian workers," Griffor said. "It’s been a lot of hours of hard work getting there. it’s exciting."

Stunning views of the Detroit River — as construction equipment scurries across the bridge — constantly making progress.

Towering cables still need to be flown up and the final two connecting pieces should be placed within four to six weeks.

"And we anticipate opening the bridge in fall of 2025," said Heather Grondin, Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority. "There will be a little time after construction is completed where we do our final testing ensuring everything is working."



