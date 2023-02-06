Gordie Howe Bridge home swap program moves Detroit family into new house

A Detroit family of eight walked into their new home Monday as part of the Bridging Neighborhoods Home Swap Program.

"In 2017 the city of Detroit sold the land needed to complete the Gordie Howe Bridge to the bridge company in exchange for the money to move families out who wanted to move," Mayor Mike Duggan said. "So, we offered a chance to take any one of dozens of houses in the city of Detroit that were vacant, abandoned, owned by the land bank and the city would renovate them, and you swap the old house from the old neighborhood into a new house."

The Barajas family took the opportunity to move from their Delray home to a house in Southwest Detroit.

"This is perfect for us, also a lot more safer. You have more neighbors around, people to watch over you,"George Barajas said.

A safer neighborhood is important for the Barajas.

"Especially with my little sister. She is autistic, non-verbal, so we have to be a little more cautious with her," Beatriz Barajas said.

They are the 70th family to participate in the program, with more houses getting fixed up.

