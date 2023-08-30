Gordie Howe bridge reaches full height as final steps of construction commence

The Gordie Howe International Bridge has reached its full height on the U.S. side and the final steps toward completing the new international crossing between Detroit and Windsor have begun.

The tower on the U.S. side now stands 722 feet tall after four years of construction on the pillars. As a new release from the company overseeing the construction, the new crossing will forever change "the shared skyline between Windsor, Canada and Detroit Michigan."

As of Aug. 30, both the U.S. and Canadian side of the bridge showcases completed on-ramps and several yards of bridge beyond the towers, which serve as the main supports for the structure. Once completed, it will span 1.5 miles, including half a mile over the Detroit River.

Now that the final height has been reached, a four-week process of removing the scaffolding that workers used to lift and climb the tower. That includes removing artwork that was created by Roberto Villalobos.

Its height now rivals that of the Renaissance Center on Detroit's waterfront.

In addition to the parts one can see above ground are shafts connected to the tower's foundation. Six pillars per leg were drilled 36 meters underground to anchor the massive structure into place.

The bridge is expected to be in service by the end of 2024.

"Reaching tower completion is the result of years of meticulous planning, engineering expertise and hard work by thousands of men and women," read a statement from Michael Hatchell, CEO of Bridging North America. "The towers embody strength, durability and innovation in design. Bridging North America has reached this point in the project safely and is extremely pleased with the work of our team. It’s a source of pride and an accomplishment we can all be proud of."

The $5.7 billion project has been more than 20 years in the making since cross border traffic studies were initiated in 2000. The chronology of the construction on the project's website shows everything from a permit for the bridge, to its naming, and the beginning of construction in October 2018.