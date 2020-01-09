Gordie Howe bridge will include 5 pedestrian bridges built over I-75

The Gordie Howe International Bridge Team unveiled renderings showing new additions to the project.

Along with the massive bit of infrastructure will be five new pedestrian bridges that will be incorporated into the Michigan interchange. Each subsidiary bridge will cross over I-75.

"We're doing things right here. We are building bridges, we are connecting communities," said one official at the press conference on Thursday.

Joining the staff at the press conference was Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Democrat State Sen. Stephanie Chang.

"These greatly improved pedestrian crossings and walkable overpasses being built will help residents going to and from Chass - the community health services center south of the freeway to get quality accessible health care," said Chang.

The pedestrian bridges will cross over I-75 at Solvay, Beard, Waterman, Junction and Lansing Street.

"All of the pedestrian and vehicular bridges will either be entirely new or replacing old dilapidated structures with ones that are wider, more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly," said Whitmer.

The bridges represent a shift toward more pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. It will also be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act Standards.

"Residents who want to walk or bike down to Fort Wayne will be able to use these new and improved crossings as well," Chang added. "These are important quality-of-life enhancements."

Construction is expected to take place from 2020 to 2024.

"Throughout this process, we listened to each other, learned from each other and respected one another and because of that hard work, we are well underway," Whitmer said. "I'm proud to stand here without partners and I'm excited to get it down."