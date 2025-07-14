article

The Brief The Gordie Howe Bridge Project is nearing completion with an expected opening later this year. Crews reached a major milestone as they wind down construction, removing the massive tower cranes that helped build the spires. More work is underway, but much of the work is in the rearview mirror.



One of the biggest projects in Detroit history is nearing an end with the finish line on the new Gordie Howe International Bridge in sight.

The cranes that helped build the spires that anchor the massive cables that support the half-mile crossing have finally come down.

Big picture view:

Almost a year since the U.S. and Canadian construction teams connected the bridge deck, meeting over the center of the Detroit River, crews are starting to wind down work on the new border crossing.

Each side of the bridge was constructed with the help of a tower crane - one colored red on the Canadian side and the other colored blue on the U.S. side.

Going up in 2020, they were finally taken down this year with the help of another crane. The Canadian side was deconstructed in May while the U.S. side was taken down in July, according to a newsletter from the group overseeing its construction.

Work is expected to be done later this year with travel beginning in fall 2025.

Photo Courtesy of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project

Gordie Howe Bridge work

Constructing a bridge of this size requires thinking on a larger scale.

Both cranes reached a final height of 797 feet by the time each bridge tower was complete. When they first went up, it took three days to assemble their base, climbing up as construction on the towers went on.

They were disassembled in the opposite way, beginning at the top and lowered with the help of crawler cranes, according to a fact sheet.

Dig deeper:

While the structure is nearing completion, there is still more work to do.

When the bridge opens, it will serve as more than just a route over the border. It will provide paths for other forms of transportation like bikes. The pavement will also have special lighting and signage.

Fire suppression, electrical, and drainage systems also need to be installed.

Photo Courtesy of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project