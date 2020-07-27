Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Tuesday press conference to update Michigan's COVID-19 response

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced she will give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The governor called the 2 p.m. press conference and will be joined by MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, as usual. FOX 2 Detroit will stream the press conference live on this page on Tuesday.

As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, Michigan cases have spent the past month trending in the wrong direction. While still far from the peak of cases in April, when the state reported 1,953 cases, Michigan's new cases announced each day have spiked from the bottom of 74 on June 15 to 488 on Monday, July 27th.

In those six weeks, Michigan's highest number in a single day was July 15 when 891 cases were confirmed. This past Sunday, Michigan said there were more than 1,000 cases but that was due to a backlog in data.

While cases have spiked since mid-June, new deaths announced each day have stayed under 30 each day. By comparison, in April, deaths were over 100 six straight days with a peak of 206 on April 10. Between March 30 and May 2, Michigan didn't have fewer than 40 deaths per day once.

With the fall school year looming, many districts have released plans to resume classes. Most are utilizing a combination of virtual and in-person classes while in Detroit, protesters have demanded the district end summer schools. Last week, a judge ordered that the lessons can continue, but not without testing.

Friday, the first two positive tests of Detroit summer school students were reported. There are 630 students who attend and on Monday, classes resumed in Detroit after every student had been tested.

How the state and nation will resume 'normal' activities - and when - is still very much up in the air. This weekend marked the opening weekend of Major League Baseball's shortened season.

The Tigers played in Cincinnati but at least two Reds' players were mysteriously sick on Sunday. They return home for the first time this year, playing the Royals in Detroit.

Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins have had 14 players and coaches test positive, forcing MLB to postpone games in Miami and in Philadelphia, where the Marlins opened their season.