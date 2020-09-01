Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holding COVID-19 news conference Wednesday afternoon

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called a COVID-19 update news conference amid rumblings that she's poised to announce that gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys can reopen after Labor Day. Most have been closed since mid-March.

The governor's office has not confirmed what she'll be speaking about except to say "a significant investment in Michigan's economy to help support small businesses and build communities in our state" will also be announced.

Gov. Whitmer will be speaking Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. You can watch live in the video player below or by clicking here.

Gov. Whitmer will be joined Wednesday by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and an unnamed Michigan business leader.

A spokesperson for the governor would not confirm any looming announcement about certain businesses reopening. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office did however offer this statement:

"The administration has taken numerous steps to re-engage the economy and will continue to make improvements under the guidance and best practices of our state's top medical experts to keep Michiganders safe."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, daily cases in Michigan have plateaued and death and hospitalization rates remain low.

At the last news conference, Dr. Khaldun said the 7-day average for testing in Michigan is 28,000 tests per day, which means over 2% of Michigan's population is being tested per week, which is the goal.

She said the percent positive overall in Michigan right now is holding steady at 3.3%. The goal is to get the percent positive below 3%, which would indicate community spread is not happening.

This story will be updated with details from Gov. Whitmer's conference.