Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifts Stay-At-Home order, here's what's opening and still closed

On Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she is lifting the Stay-At-Home order and is allowing some businesses to resume operations.

The governor moved six remaining regions comprising 93% of the state's population to phase 4 — “improving" — two weeks after she announced that two regions in northern Michigan could advance to that stage.

WHAT IS OPENING:

Thursday, June 4: retailers can without the need for an appointment. Last week, retailers were able to open but only by appointment only.

Starting Monday, June 8: restaurants, bars, public swimming pools, day camps for children, libraries, museums. Pools must only allow 50% of the capacity limits.

Also allowed are outdoor fitness classes, athletic practices, training sessions, or games, as long as all people involved that are not from the same household keep six feet apart at all times.

Equipment and supplies should be shared as little as possible and should be frequently, thoroughly disinfected.

WHAT IS STILL CLOSED:

Still closed are indoor theaters, cinemas, performance venues, indoor gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, sports facilities, exercise facilities, exercise studios.

Facilities providing personal care services: hair, nail, tanning, massage, traditional spa, tattoo, body art, piercing services, and others.

Casinos, amusement parks, arcades, bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor climbing facilities, indoor dance areas, skating rinks, trampoline parks, and other similar recreational or entertainment facilities.

The order did not specifically reference whether zoos or campgrounds would be open again or if they are part of the recreational facilities.

Effective immediately, groups of 100 or less can gather outdoors with social distancing. Office work that was not possible to do remotely can now resume. In-home services, including housecleaning services, can resume operations.

She said she plans to move the Upper Peninsula and Grand Traverse City region into the containing phase of the MI Safe Start later this week. Whitmer said her goal is to shift the entire state to phase 5 before July 4.