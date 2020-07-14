Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to address Michigan's response to COVID-19 as cases continue rising

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the state's response to COVID-19 as the state's cases trend up and the state of emergency has been extended.

Gov. Whitmer will address the state at 3 p.m. on Wednesday from Lansing and will be joined by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. FOX 2 will stream it live in the player below.

The governor will speak on Wednesday after announcing on Tuesday the emergency and disaster declaration for the entire state has been extended until August 11, 2020.

The state of emergency had been set to expire on Thursday, July 16. The extension comes amid a slight but steady increase of cases across the state.

The state of emergency, first declared more than four months ago, is the underpinning for a slew of orders. They include a pause on residential evictions, caps on crowd sizes, an additional six weeks of jobless payments, requirements to wear masks and socially distance, delayed tax deadlines and new workplace infection-control rules.

In the past few weeks, Gov. Whitmer has tightened restrictions in hopes of bringing back down the spread the virus.

“COVID-19 has now killed more than 6,000 people in Michigan. That’s more than 6,000 of our parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors. And the rising numbers we’ve seen over the past few weeks prove that this virus is still a very real threat in our state,” she said in a press release. “Today, I signed new emergency and disaster declarations using independent sources of statutory authority to continue saving lives and ensure that the brave men and women on the front lines of this crisis have the tools they need.”

On July 1, she ordered bars in lower Michigan to stop serving guests indoors. The bars did not have to close down completely and can still offer outdoor seating and other creative methods such as cocktails-to-go. Bars and restaurants were first shut down on March 16 and were only allowed for take-out or curbside service. They were allowed to reopen on June 8.

Then on July 10 she signed an executive order toughening face mask requirements in the state.

Face coverings have and are still required in indoor public spaces and are now required in crowded outdoor spaces as well. Businesses open to the public are now required to refuse entry or service to people who refuse to wear a face covering, with limited exceptions. And a willful violation of the order is now a misdemeanor subject to a $500 criminal penalty.