Gov. Whitmer joins coalition of states pledging to protect November election

Michigan has joined a group of states led by Democratic governors that are vowing to safeguard the 2020 election in November.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged Wednesday to join seven other states in a Coalition to Protect Voting Rights and Voter Access.

Whitmer's joining will "ensure every voter can vote safely" either by mail or in person at the polls. The announcement comes after voters have expressed concerns regarding potential delays in mailing absentee ballots ahead of the general election on Nov. 3 and a day after the postmaster general announced he would stop implementing any more changes to United States Postal Service policy.

The coalition of Democratic governors includes those in Oregon, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Nevada, New Jersey, California, and Minnesota.

“We have already had two historic, successful elections this year while battling the COVID-19 pandemic. We are prepared to utilize what we have learned to maximize safety, while protecting every Michigander’s right to vote and access to the ballot," said Whitmer in a release.

The governors listed several points they agree to abide by for the election, including:

Allow the general election to be carried out "as mandated by law"

Ensure electoral college electors vote as they are pledged to do so, a decision that was required after a Supreme Court decision in July

Ensure each precinct offers accessible, safe, and secure voting rules

Communicate to voters any possible delays in reporting results due to an increase in mail-in voting

Ensure any substantive allegations of voter fraud or disenfranchisement are quickly and thoroughly investigated

Several of the pledge's points appear to be in reference to growing concerns about the legitimacy of the 2020 election. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench into the electoral process and pushed some states to prioritize absentee voting.