Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS reminding Michiganders of COVID-19 safety guidance for Thanksgiving

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) are reminding Michiganders of the COVID-19 safety guidances set for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Gov. Whitmer released a video Tuesday encouraging Michiganders to wear a mask, practice safe physical distancing, wash hand frequently and follow the new MDHHS' epidemic order.

“Thanksgiving is about taking time to appreciate the things around us as well as give to others. This year in particular, I am thankful for our frontline workers in our hospitals, child care centers, grocery stores, and everyone else who put their lives on the line to protect our families from COVID-19. As the weather gets colder and as cases continue to skyrocket, we must do everything we can to protect these heroes on the front lines,” said Governor Whitmer. “We all have a role to play to keep our family, friends, neighbors, and frontline workers safe. I know this year will be different, but to protect our families, frontline workers, and small businesses, we must make short-term sacrifices for our long-term health.”

The MDHHS also issued new guidance for vulnerable populations this Thanksgiving.

“While we are advising everyone to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings beyond their own households, it’s especially critical that residents of nursing homes and other group homes remain in their homes during the holiday,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “If these individuals contract COVID while traveling, they run the risk of bringing it back to others who are especially vulnerable to illness and death. This year, please celebrate Thanksgiving by Zoom or by phone, and next year’s Thanksgiving will be better.”

On Nov. 18, MDHHS issued an epidemic order that limited indoor gatherings to no more than two households. This order does not prohibit residents of the facilities above from leaving a care facility; however, it is recommended that:

Residents be strongly encouraged to stay in place, especially in light of increasing prevalence of COVID-19 cases.

Providers and direct care staff educate residents and their family and friends on the associated risk of leaving a care facility and attending gatherings with family and friends as well as the steps they should take to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Providers encourage residents to stay connected with loved ones through alternative means of communication, such as phone and video calls.

Care facilities should follow recommended protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 if a resident chooses to leave the care facility even after being provided such counseling: