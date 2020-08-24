Gov. Whitmer, state leaders urge flu vaccines during COVID-19 news conference Tuesday afternoon

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging all of Michigan to get a flu vaccine to continue the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Whitmer spoke from Lansing at 1:30 p.m. and did not announce any major reopenings, like gyms or theaters, but did discuss the urgency for all residents to get the flu vaccine as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

While there is no vaccine for COVID-19, there is one for the flu which is proven to reduce hospitalizations and deaths from the virus.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun gave the latest information on trends in Michigan. The Detroit region is still seeing the highest cases and currently has 69 cases per million people per day but that rate has been decreasing over the past week.

The Upper Peninsula and Saginaw regions both have 57 cases per million people per day. While the UP is decreasing, Saginaw is increasing. Kalamazoo region has 53 cases per million people per day and decreasing, Grand Rapids region has 40 cases per million people per day and decreasing, the Traverse City Region reports 32 cases per million people per day but is increasing, and the Jackson/Lansing regions has 25 cases per million people per day but has been decreasing over the past two weeks.

Dr. Khaldun also announced it is tracking outbreaks throughout the state and, as of Monday, has 70 confirmed outbreaks that the health department is investigating. The state will be providing more information about the outbreaks at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

"We know COVID-19 and the flu will be circulating this fall. This incredibly concerning," Dr. Khaldun said, while stressing the urgency for everyone to get the flu shot.

Michigan residents over the past few years have not been front of the line for the vaccine. In 2019, Dr. Khaldun said only 32% of Michigan residents got the flu vaccine. The year before, Michigan was 38th in the nation for vaccination rates.

With both viruses likely to spread in the coming months, Dr. Khaldun took the chance to dispel some myths about the virus.

"It does not cause the flu. There are some people who may have mild body aches or runny nose, that is not the flu. That's your body mounting an immune response to fight the flu," she said. "Some people also say the flu vaccine doesn't work. That's not accurate. The vaccine prevents from 40-60% of cases of the flu every year. Even if someone with the vaccine gets the flu, the disease tends to be much less severe and you're less likely to end up in the hospital or, even worse, lose your life."

Dr. Khaldun said part of fighting COVID-19 is getting the flu vaccine.

Gov. Whitmer's news conference comes after last week she signed a package of education bills into law, ending a weeks-long effort to help legislate guidance for districts as they near the beginning of the fall school year.

The legislation gives districts and charter schools the option to choose in-person instruction, online or a hybrid based on consulting with local health departments. Their student count, the foundation of state funding, would be weighted heavily toward last year's figure and less so on uncertain enrollment in the new academic year.

Last week she also announced she was allocating $65 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) dollars to school districts, higher education institutions and other education-related entities that have been most significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, new cases of COVID-19 have continued to plateau in the state.

As of last week, about 28,000 tests per day are being done in Michigan, with an overall percent positive rate at 3.3%.

But the number of new cases continues to vary significantly by region.

The Detroit region has the highest case rate, 61 cases per million people per day. But as she mentioned last week, the case rate is largely driven by counties outside of Detroit. Last week she said Wayne, Monroe and Oakland counties had over 40 cases per million people per day with a percent positive rate over 4%. And Macomb County had the highest - 82 cases per million people per day with a percent positive rate of 7.4%. Dr. Khaldun has said a 3% positive rate is the cut-off that's been determined to show that community spread isn't happening.

The Saginaw region is at 54 cases per million people per day and has seen a slight increase over the past week.

The Kalamazoo region is at about 50 cases per million people per day and has been declining over the past two weeks.

The Upper Peninsula is at 47 cases per million people per day and has seen a slight decrease over the past week.

The Grand Rapids region is at 34 cases per million people per day with a slight decrease over the past two weeks.

The Traverse City, Jackson and Lansing regions are at 20-30 cases per million people per day, with the Jackson and Lansing regions seeing decreases over the past 2-3 weeks. Traverse City has seen a slight increase.

This story will be updated with information from Gov. Whitmer's press conference.