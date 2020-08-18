Gov. Whitmer talks shark week 'hot mic' comment, Kamala Harris VP pick

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed the nation Monday on the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention. The governor says she took aggressive measures to deal with COVID-19 in Michigan, unlike the way it was handled from the White House. She also credited Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama for helping to save the auto industry.

Overall, she's getting generally high marks for the evening's appearance. She talked to FOX 2 about her role in the convention - and about an unexpected moment that happened before she went live.

Before her speech began, those streaming online heard her make a rather peculiar remark: "It's not just Shark Week, it's Shark Week, mother ******," she said, mouthing the expletive.

"Right before a big speech like that, just as the State of the Union response, you're standing there under the lights and everyone's quiet and tents so I usually try to get a little laugh just to keep me loose and to keep everyone loose as well. And this was an old saying from the campaign and it, of course, made everybody laugh but it was not intended for mass consumption," she said.

Afterward, she said she was familiar with hot mics.

"Well, that's because we were not supposed to be on and no one, certainly the confidentiality around these productions is something that you should be able to count on and unfortunately we were not able to but, you know, what can you do?" she said.

And moving forward, we asked if her flight to Delaware a few weeks ago is when she found out she was not going to be the vice presidential pick.

"No, actually the rumors of all the different things that were going on I didn't pay much attention to them. I really have been so focused on the day-to-day work that we've had to do to protect people and to get our spread down. We've been really successful, I think that's why I was in that small group that he was talking to, so that invitation to come to Delaware was to have some final conversations I think as he was going into making his decision.

"I got to tell you, I'm really glad he chose Kamala Harris, for a lot of reasons. Number one, I'm enthusiastic and excited about her as vice president. Number two, I've never looked to leave Michigan, I really have not. I never ran for office it will take me to D.C. because I love this state and I feel this job, even on the hardest days, is one that I'm so grateful for. I've got three generations of my family here in Michigan. So, my hopeful outcome in all of this is that he is successful November 3 and that Michigan has got a great partner in the White House, and that's really the best of all worlds."

Gov. Whitmer also talked about how much contact she's had with Biden amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Throughout COVID, I have had regular check-ins with the former vice president. He's genuinely interested in what's going on the ground, what we need, all we can do better as a country. I think he really wants to understand what kind of tough decisions we are making and how people are doing and that's something I am really grateful for."

Here at home, Gov. Whitmer's next news conference on COVID-19 is scheduled for Wednesday, August 19.