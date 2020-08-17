Gov. Whitmer rips Trump virus leadership, hails Biden for auto bailout at Democratic National Convention

Governor Gretchen Whitmer introduced herself using President Donald Trump's nickname for her as "That Woman from Michigan" and delivered a nearly four-minute speech on night one of the Democratic National Convention. She praised her party nominee Joe Biden's help of the state's auto industry in 2009 and spoke about leading the state through the COVID-19 pandemic with scant federal leadership.

With 78 days left until election day, the stage is set for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to face off against former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris leading up to this week's virtual setting of the Democratic National Convention.

The first-term battleground governor, who a week ago was a finalist to be Biden's running mate, spoke on the opening night of Democrats' virtual nominating convention Monday. She addressed a national audience from a United Auto Workers hall whose members make Chevrolet Camaros and Cadillac sedans in Lansing.

Whitmer reminded viewers of the country's last economic crisis -- the Great Recession -- and credited Biden, then the vice president, for joining with President Barack Obama to save the auto sector with a federal bailout. Those workers, she said, have helped more than a decade later to make protective equipment for doctors and nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Over the past few months, we learned what's essential -- rising to the challenge, not denying it. We've learned who is essential, too," the governor said, "not the just the wealthiest among us. Not a president who fights his fellow Americans rather than fight the virus that's killing us and our economy. It's the people who put their own health at risk to care for the rest of us."

Whitmer spoke of Michigan's response to the coronavirus, repeating her mantra of following science and facts to guide decision making.

"From the jump, we took this pandemic seriously in Michigan. We listened to medical experts, we planned. And with a little help from the auto workers, and too little help from the White House, we executed our plan. We saved thousands of lives. Just imagine if we had a national strategy. So everyone who needs a test gets one for free, so everyone has access to a safe vaccine. So our kids and educators have the resources to safely get back to school. With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House, we will.

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will lead by example. It will be science, not politics or ego that will drive their decisions. They know the health of our people goes hand-in-hand with the strength of our economy. They know action begets action.

Her critique of Trump's handling of the outbreak led him in March to say that he had told Vice President Donald Trump to not call "the woman in Michigan." Whitmer has embraced the dismissive phrase. She introduced herself to viewers as the governor and "that woman from Michigan."

In a pre-speech interview with The Associated Press, Whitmer said Biden's message will resonate in Michigan because he and Obama "had our backs when many others didn't. ... We know him, and he knows us." Biden and Democrats will put a heavy focus on the auto recovery in the fall presidential race, she said.

She stopped short of saying Hillary Clinton missed an opportunity to highlight the issue in 2016, saying a lot of factors contributed to lower Democratic turnout in a state Trump won by roughly two-tenths of a percentage point.

"At the end of the day, in this moment, this candidate has a special relationship with the state. He's going to focus on it, and that's why I want to focus on it tonight, too," Whitmer said.

Asked if there is a risk in highlighting the bailout that began nearly a dozen years ago and is not fresh on voters' minds, she said the public needs "hope" as economic strife has grown because the U.S. never controlled the virus. "It is an example and a part of our history that will give people hope we will get through this with the right person at the helm," she said.

Whitmer concluded her address by honoring Skylar Herbert, a 5-year-old girl who died in April of complications from COVID-19. She said in the interview that people are spreading misinformation about whether kids can be infected.

"To be a child of two public servants who put their health at risk to take care of other people I think is just a heart-wrenching example of the toll that COVID-19 has taken on the United States," Whitmer said.

