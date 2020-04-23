Gov. Whitmer to extend stay at home order until May 15

Barring an 11th hour change of strategy, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is poised to extend the state's controversial stay at home order until May 15th and is expected to make the announcement either tonight or Friday, reports FOX 2's Lansing insider Tim Skubick.

The current stay at home policy expires on April 30th. Numerous sources have confirmed the date and also indicate that the governor is likely to reopen some businesses on May 1 that have limited contact with the general population.

Whitmer's stay at home order has been a magnet for controversy leading to protests including earlier on Thursday outside her residence.

Protesters gathered outside her home for "Operation Queen's Castle" but the group was not nearly as large as the one that jammed up Lansing during 'Operation Gridlock' last Wednesday.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.