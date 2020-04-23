Protesters take complaints to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's home in Operation Queen's Castle

Eight days after a rowdy group protested Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Stay Home, Stay Safe order, more have returned to Lansing, only this time they're protesting in front of the governor's home.

Protesters gathered outside her home for "Operation Queen's Castle" on Thursday. The group was not nearly as large as the one that jammed up Lansing during 'Operation Gridlock' last Wednesday.

The event page, which featured a photo of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer adorning a crown, said they were protesting "near the taxpayer-funded mansion to advocate re-opening Michigan NOW, as well as ask Whitmer why she does not follow her own order and "Stay Home, Stay Safe?"

"We wanted to send Gretchen Whitmer a message, we didn't want to surrender our liberties just for a little temporary safety," said Brian Pannebecker, who helped organize the protest.

The theme of the protest was people who can work, without putting others in danger, should work.

"Younger people, healthy people, without putting anybody else in danger, including ourselves, and others in danger, should be able to go back to work," said Pannebecker.

The difference between this protest and last week's is that Pannebecker said he was following social distancing rules.

There's expected to be another rally on April 30, when Whitmer's current Stay Home order expires.