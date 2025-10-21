Government shutdown heightens concerns over food insecurity and SNAP

The Brief The shutdown has entered week 3 and many are feeling the effects. As the shutdown continues, so do concerns over its impact, with one major concern being for those who are food insecure.



It has been three weeks since the federal government shutdown, and now more effects are being felt.

Big picture view:

As the shutdown continues, so do concerns over its impact, with one major concern being for those who are food insecure, particularly regarding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.

SNAP has helped more than 41 million people in the U.S. facing food insecurity in 2024 alone. One in eight people rely on SNAP benefits.

However, if the government shutdown continues, that funding could be wiped away, and people would have to rely on food pantries.

Local perspective:

Detroit Friendship House opened its doors to people coming in, needing help. The food pantry also serves Hamtramck, and if you can help them, please reach out.