Government shutdown raises concerns among holiday travelers as Thanksgiving creeps up

As the Thanksgiving holiday draws closer, many travelers are wondering if they should be concerned about the government shutdown and air travel.

Local perspective:

People are already feeling the impact at the terminal, as Detroit Metro Airport experienced more than 270 delays and just over 100 cancellations on Monday, putting DTW at the top of the list of most affected airports in the country.

FOX 2 spoke with travel expert Jill Jones about what to expect for travel as Thanksgiving approaches.

Featured article

"This is why you use a travel agent. We have a system where we have every reservation in queue, and every one of our agents is looking everyday at every reservation to see what’s going on for people who have booked their own reservation," said Jones. "I strongly recommend that you download the airline app because they’re going to get faster notifications. I also recommend, if you’re using Delta, to sign up to be a frequent flyer; they just like them better. It takes a couple of minutes, and it’s free."

Jones also mentioned what travelers can do to get their money back if their flight is canceled.

"You can ask for a refund, so if the airline says we’ll give you a credit or we want to rebook you, you don’t have to. If the airline cancels your flight, you are entitled to a refund," said Jones.

Download the airline's app where all your alerts will come from, and check the FAA website.

What's next:

There was movement Sunday in Washington regarding the shutdown and a stern message from the President for air traffic controllers to go back to work.

The shutdown is still ongoing, but the spending bill, which passed the Senate 60-40, will now head to the House of Representatives for a vote. If it passes, it will go to President Donald Trump's desk to be signed, reopening the government.