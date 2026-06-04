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Jocelyn Benson talks about missing the FOX 2 Democrat Gubernatorial Debate

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Politics
Published June 4, 2026 9:51 PM EDT
Published June 4, 2026 9:51 PM EDT
Jocelyn Benson explains why she missed FOX 2's Democratic Gubernatorial Debate
Jocelyn Benson explains why she missed FOX 2's Democratic Gubernatorial Debate

Jocelyn Benson explains why she missed FOX 2's Democratic Gubernatorial Debate

The Michigan Secretary of State was a Detroit teachers event Thursday despite being informed of a Democratic Gubernatorial Debate FOX 2 planned to host 65 days ago. Tonight she was asked about missing it.

The Brief

    • FOX 2 held a Democratic Gubernatorial Debate on Thursday.
    • Although Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson attended, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, was not.
    • Benson went to a Detroit Federation of Teachers event instead where she was questioned about missing the debate.

FOX 2 - Jocelyn Benson declined to attend FOX 2's Democratic Gubernatorial Debate Thursday night, saying she had committed to another event.

The backstory:

The Secretary of State missed the debate moderated by FOX 2's Roop Raj, including fellow Democrat candidate Chris Swanson, for an educators' event in Detroit.

FOX 2 which alerted her campaign to the debate 65 days earlier, caught up Thursday evening at the Detroit Federation of Teachers event hosted by the IBEW Local 58 Hall.

FOX 2 caught up with the Secretary of State at a Detroit educators event Thursday night.

What they're saying:

She explained that she has taken part in forums that she considers debates. She added she looks forward to advancing out of the primaries to debate the GOP representative in the future.

"You know, I love debates," she said. "That's why I've done three of them in this primary. We did one at MEA (Michigan Educators Association), we did one with UAW, we did a forum on gun violence. So we've had plenty of debates, plenty of conversations. 

"And I look forward to having more of them this fall when we know who's going to be joining me on the other side of the primary."

FOX 2: "So those weren't forums?"

"Well, you can … they were live-streamed debates where we had an opportunity to take tough questions and answer tough questions, and I appreciate the opportunity to do that," she said. "I wish we could do every debate that was offered to us, but we'll certainly be doing more this fall."

The other side:

FOX 2 hosted the Democratic Gubernatorial Debate before a studio audience. 

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson was in attendance. If Benson changed her mind, a chair was left open.

We tackled questions about data centers in Michigan, the state of education and looking at outgoing Governor Gretchen Whitmer's policies. What were her accomplishments – and where she fell short.

We also took questions from our online audience and those in attendance.

Swanson faced questions about protecting seniors from elder abuse, energy costs, fixing the roads, and more.

Watch the event below:

The FOX 2 Democratic Gubernatorial Debate
The FOX 2 Democratic Gubernatorial Debate

The FOX 2 Democratic Gubernatorial Debate

The Democratic Gubernatorial Debate on FOX 2 was held before a live studio audience – and we're taking a look at the biggest issues our state is facing.  Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson was in attendance. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said she will miss it for a Detroit educators event, despite being told 65 days ago. 

The Source: Information for this report is from Thursday's debate and from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson making herself available for questions at the Detroit Federation of Teachers event. 

Politics2026 Elections