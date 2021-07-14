Graduation day at Detroit Phoenix Center

More than a dozen teens and young adults graduated from the Detroit Phoenix Center on Wednesday and now, instead of facing homelessness, they're on a path to a bright future.

The Detroit Phoenix Center provides support and services for teens and young adults, including some who are transitioning out of homelessness and others who are overcoming obstacles like poverty.

As participants Celebrated the lessons learned from the 12-week program… lessons that will help them find jobs and achieve independent living

"Over the course of 12 weeks, the young people learned about financial literacy, they learned how to cook on a budget, they learned how to maintain healthy relationships, CPR, first aid," said Courtney Smith, Founder and CEO of the Detroit Phoenix Center.

They also receive $1,000 scholarships for education, housing, or other necessities plus a laptop to help them through life.

Advertisement

If you would like to learn more about Detroit Phoenix Center go to www.detroitphoenixcenter.org.

