Washtenaw County church music, youth director charged with criminal sexual conduct

A 29-year-old Washtenaw County church employee was arraigned for criminal sexual conduct and charges connected to child sexually abusive material.

Michigan State Police say Zachary Radcliff - the music and youth director at Oakwood Church in Ypsilanti- is suspected of impacting multiple vicitms.

MSP says multiple victims have been identified, adding that church leadership have been cooperative and transparent, adding that the investigation is ongoing. Michigan State Police encouraging any further victims to come forward. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Trooper Ryan of the Michigan State Police Brighton Post at 517-899-6174.

"The investigation started on October 2, 2024, when information was received that Mr. Radcliff solicited Child Sexually Abusive Material from a minor," state police announced. "Search warrants were executed at both Mr. Radcliff’s office and residence. The investigation has identified multiple victims."

The church announced that Radcliff, the son of the senior pastor, was first suspended but eventually terminated without pay on Oct. 12.

"The State Police were notified by families that were involved and our church staff. We are not aware of the full extent of his crimes, and we are doing everything we can to cooperate with the ongoing police investigation," the church said. "The information that we received was shocking. We were told that Zachary had been soliciting inappropriate photos and possibly videos from teens. We have also heard other stories.

"This information has ripped our hearts apart. We have counseling that is being set up and provided for any youth or adults who have been impacted by this crime."

The church said if you have any information that would help in this investigation, to contact D/Sgt. Dan Drewyor, Michigan State Police, Brighton Post. 810-227-1051 or drewyord@michigan.gov.

Church pastors or staff may be contacted by calling it 734-944-1215 or at info@oakwoodchurch.org.